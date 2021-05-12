Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,458 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.