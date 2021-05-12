BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,276,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

