BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.