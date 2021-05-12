Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of BZZUY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.