Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.77

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 17366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
HBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
