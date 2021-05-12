Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.77

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 17366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.