Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 153,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 658.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 111,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 96,401 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

