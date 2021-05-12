Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. The company is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, escalating expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk to the company. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after acquiring an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

