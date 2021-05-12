Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of REYN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

