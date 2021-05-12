MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 4,815 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

