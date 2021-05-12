Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 413.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 359.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

