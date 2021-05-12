MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 610 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

