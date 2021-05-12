25,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

