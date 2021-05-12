Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

