M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.88

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $164.40, with a volume of 1426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

