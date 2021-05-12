Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up to $47.99

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $50.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

