Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.47

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 27450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 201,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

