Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.68

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 1759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.97, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 81.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.