Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.45

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

