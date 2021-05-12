The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

The AZEK stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

