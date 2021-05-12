PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $133,500.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,782 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $3,920.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,752.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.