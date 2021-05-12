ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
