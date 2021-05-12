ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.