DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 781.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

