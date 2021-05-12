PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

