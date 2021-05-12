Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

