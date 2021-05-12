Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $194,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.