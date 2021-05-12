CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

