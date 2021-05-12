T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,766,600.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $140.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

