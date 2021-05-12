Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

