Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.05.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.