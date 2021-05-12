Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.05.
NYSE UNP opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
