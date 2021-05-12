Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.