Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

