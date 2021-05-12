Exane Derivatives Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

