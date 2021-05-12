Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.