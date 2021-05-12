Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 254.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.