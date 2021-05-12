Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 254.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
