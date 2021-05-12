Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.