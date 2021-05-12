Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of -200.94, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
