Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of -200.94, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

