Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 6,176 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $458,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $74,476.00.

LQDT stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $910.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.