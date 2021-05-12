BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,870 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

