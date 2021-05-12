BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 over the last ninety days.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

