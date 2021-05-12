BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.33% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

