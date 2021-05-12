BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $583.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $592.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

