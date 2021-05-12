Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $152,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,856,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,198,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

