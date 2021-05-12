1,122 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VMware by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

