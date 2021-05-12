8,545 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

