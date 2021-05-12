5,350 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

