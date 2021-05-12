Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.