Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.