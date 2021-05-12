CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.