MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
