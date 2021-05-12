MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

