SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Sells $256,668.44 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manavendra Sial also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

